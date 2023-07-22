KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas woman stabbed earlier this week in the city’s Argentine neighborhood is now out of the hospital.

Laura Villegas, the mother of Stephanie Perez, 46, tells FOX4 Saturday her daughter is now out of the hospital after being stabbed in the neck, shoulders and hands.

On Tuesday, Perez was walking home from her volunteer job at the local food pantry when her family says a masked man came up and stabbed her. Perez, who has an intellectual disability, fought back.

Police believe 32-year-old John McGriff, who stabbed her, also stabbed his father to death that same day. Officers said when they confronted that suspect right after he stabbed Perez, he threatened them with a knife, so they shot him.

The stabbing suspect is still recovering in a hospital. The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office charged him with aggravated battery and two others counts, but the DA’s office said more charges are expected.

KCK Police is asking that anyone with video of the suspect from Tuesday’s incident call them and provide that video to them.

Dozens of community members, police officers, and KCK Mayor Tyrone Garner showed up to write words of encouragement, donate to her recovery, and light candles in prayer on Thursday night.