KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time, family and attorneys are speaking publicly about 30-year-old Richie Aaron Jr.’s death on an Amtrak train earlier this year.

Lee’s Summit police responded to an armed carjacking on Jan. 14, 2022, in Lee’s Summit. About the same time, police also responded to a shooting on an Amtrak train.

Aaron had been heading to home to the Kansas City area after working in Illinois. But he died more than 30 minutes after he was shot when the train stopped in Independence.

His family’s attorney said he was shot at least seven times by someone he didn’t even know. What exactly led up to the shooting is still unclear. The suspect exited the train in Lee’s Summit.

His family gathered Friday outside the Jackson County Courthouse downtown. They said they want to put a face to this case.

“He was a hard-working man,” said Anthony Clark Sr., Aaron’s father-in-law. “He never bothered anybody. He would take his last dime to give to help people if he could. It’s just senseless.”

The family said this could have happened to anyone. But more importantly, they said this deadly train shooting could have been prevented.

Family and attorney Nuru Witherspoon said the husband and father of three would be alive today if Amtrak police and staff had followed their safety plan.

“Anybody that’s listening, this could have been you,” Witherspoon said. “If you take Amtrak for work or vacation, this is important for you to know. There are very minimal measures. People can get on the train with weapons.”

According to a lawsuit, no Amtrak employees responded to the sound of gunshots. The family alleges Amtrak made no effort to remain at the Lee’s Summit stop or stop along the route to connect with emergency crews.

By the time the train arrived at the next stop in Independence, Aaron was dead.

Less than a month after the shooting, 21-year-old Marquise Webb has charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, vehicle hijacking and two counts of armed criminal action.

His dramatic arrest came after a more than four-hour standoff with police. Webb surrendered without incident.

Last month, his wife filed a $100 million wrongful death lawsuit against Amtrak, as well as the man charged with killing her husband.

The family said they want to hold Amtrak accountable.

