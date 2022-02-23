KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a young Kansas City, Missouri mother are trying to understand how she died.

Kansas City police and the medical examiner told the family they do not believe their was foul play. However, they say there is more to the story.

Asia Maynard’s family said she was healthy and strong. The 29-year-old was found dead earlier this week and they believe more needs to be done.

How did a seemingly healthy mother of four die? That’s what the Maynard family desperately wants to understand.

“She’s only 29. You’re not dying of natural causes at 29,” her mother, Denise Maynard said.

Her sister, Tera Maynard, said on Friday she was supposed to see her sister.

“She called me Friday at 10:30 or 11 o’clock and said, hey, I met a new friend. I’m going on a date I’ll come by tomorrow,” Tera said.

They never heard from Asia Maynard again.

“After Friday she never called. She never showed up and that’s not like her. So, another day goes by. I said something’s not right. It’s not sitting right with my spirit,” Tera said.

Tera called police to file a missing person’s report. Maynard said investigators told her she would probably be fine and get in touch soon. However, quickly they learned police already knew where she was and they weren’t contacted.

“Saturday morning they found my sister deceased,” Tera said.

The family said police told them the man she’d been on a date with called police to report she died. What they told them next broke their hearts.

“We’re going to say that she died of natural causes because there was no foul play,” Tera said. “I feel like they’re rushing the investigation.”

The family said police are looking into what happened. KCPD said they are investigating Maynard’s death but there are no signs of foul play at this time.

“When she got to the funeral home and we viewed her body she had blood in her eyes and her ears and her clothes were saturated with blood,” Denise said.

Asia’s family has far more questions than peace and answers are what they need the most.

“I want justice done if he did it. Please in the name of Jesus I know God seen everything and we want people to listen to us,” Asia’s aunt, Rhonda Turner said.

Currently the case is considered a death investigation and not a homicide. If you have any information that can help police in this case you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.