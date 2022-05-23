KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Loved ones of Christina Winters are speaking out after she was shot to death, authorities allege, by her husband.

Winters’ family said they want her to be known by her maiden name, not her married name.

The suspect in Winters’ death, Elliott Nevels, is charged with second-degree murder. Winters’ family said the second-degree murder charge isn’t good enough for them.

“The first time he threatens you and tell you he’s gonna kill you, believe it,” Christina’s mom, Laverna Winters, said.

It’s a strong, but heartfelt message.

“I’m telling any woman, any man out there who are in a dangerous relationship,” Christina’s brother, Benson Winters, said. “Let it go. It’s not worth it.”

The 36-year-old they called Moo Moo was known by many. Family said she was a loving friend and family member.

“My daughter didn’t believe it,” Laverna Winters said. “He has been threatening my daughter like that for years, and she still stood by his side because she loved him, and she didn’t think he would do it to her.”

Kansas City police said Nevels shot and killed Winters while she was driving her car near Central Patrol Division with a 4-year-old inside.

The car crashed in a neighboring apartment parking lot.

The child inside the car is Nevels’ niece and was not injured.

“He took my sister,” Winters said. “My sister didn’t die. He took her from us.”

Court documents say Nevels told investigators Winters originally had the gun and was mad at him because he was talking to other women.

Nevels said he took the gun and Winters started driving fast, so he shot her because he was scared for his niece’s safety.

Court documents said a witness told police Winters and Nevels got into a verbal argument the day she was killed, and when Winters threatened to tell Nevels’ probation officer on him, he said, “Before I let you send me back to prison, I will kill you and kill myself.”

That’s why Winters family thinks Nevels should face stronger charges.

“I want him to have murder one,” Winters said. “Until he get murder one, I’m not satisfied.”

