LEAWOOD, Kan. — The Kansas City area is mourning the loss a of a 10-year-old girl who fought for inclusivity.

Through her short life, she impacted millions of people for the better. Now, her family works to continue her legacy to educate through kindness can play together.

The inclusive playground at Leawood City Park is one of many that Olivia Bloomfield helped bring to life. She was an advocate for inclusion and made people feel like they belong.

“I would describe her as pure light,” Mom Sara Bloomfield said.

She said Olivia was the center of their family. Not just a daughter, but a great big sister.

At just 10 years old, Olivia passed away July 5, 2022.

“She was witty and smart and always in charge,” Mom Sara Bloomfield said.

Born with congenital muscular dystrophy, Olivia’s parents say she made it her superpower.

“She was a true hero,” Chief Inclusion Officer of Variety KC Deborah Wiebrecht said.

According to Webrecht, it was Olivia’s idea to have the inclusive playground in Leawood.

Wiebrecht also said Olivia worked with Patrick Mahomes to make his playground a place to play for all.

“She wanted everybody to treat each other with respect and kindness and everybody to feel like they belonged.

“Olivia taught us how to be strong,” mom Sara Bloomfield said.

Kansas City, City Council offered a moment of silence for Olivia on Thursday.

“Condolences to the family and friends,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

Olivia was responsible for changing three ordinances in the name of inclusion, according to Wiebrecht.

All Kansas City parks and Kansas City Public Schools going forward will have inclusive playgrounds. The Shawnee Mission School District made that same commitment because of Olivia.

“Olivia Bloomfield impacted millions of kids that will live on and on and on forever,” Wiebrecht said.

Universal changing tables — for both toddlers and adults — must be part of ever new construction in Kansas City, Missouri.

They’re at Legends Field, the Kauffman Center and about to go in Kauffman Stadium for Royals fans.

“A little 10-year-old used her voice to make a positive change in our society in our community,” Wiebrecht said.

“She championed the things that were in her heart so we will now champion those things in her honor,” Sara said.

The curtain is not closed, Olivia’s legacy will live on. Her family started the Olivia Bloomfield Foundation.

