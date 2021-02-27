Family of Local 5-year-old batting cancer raising support through Tik Tok

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In October Layla Rhone was rushed to Childrens Mercy Hospital because her hip was hurting. After months of running tests, doctors discovered that she had a rare form of kidney cancer called Wilms’ Tumor.

Her father Jahvelle Rhone say they just found out the diagnosis.

“We just got the diagnosis maybe like a month ago,” he said.

Doctors were able to catch it before it spread and Friday, she had surgery to remove one of her kidneys.

Her father says through it all she has been a fighter.

“She’s just been resilient I mean just one thing after another,” Rhone said.

Layla’s medicine caused her hair to fall out, but she didn’t have to go through it alone

“And then we made a deal I said if your hair comes out then Daddy’s hair comes off. And mom joined us too so even the side is shaved too so we are just doing this together as a family.” Jahvelle, said.

Lalya’s dad is a Saxophone player who was recently recognized as one of the top 100 black creators on the Tik Tok.

He uses the popular social media app to raise awareness and support.

Her parents hope that by the end of summer she will be cancer free.

“Towards first grade, that’s what’s next for her first grade. We are looking forward to it.” TeAndra Rhone, Layle’s mom, said.

The Rhone family set up a GoFundMe to help cover Layla’s medical expenses, they are currently halfway toward their goal.