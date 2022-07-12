KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a man killed in a fiery crash on I-435 last week files a wrongful death lawsuit.

Joey Schweinfurt, 51 of Garnett, died in the crash on July 5.

According to the lawsuit, Jeffrey L. Ory was driving a dump truck for his employer, Ballance Contracting Services.

The document alleges Ory lost control of the dump truck when the left front tire blew. The dump truck veered off the roadway, crossed the median and jersey cables, and traveled into oncoming traffic.

The dump truck hit the side of the Ford F-150 pickup driven by Schweinfurt, killing him.

Schweinfurt’s wife and children are asking for damages due to his untimely. It also asks for damages for the pain and suffering Schweinfurt experienced between the time he was injured and the time he died.

The lawsuit also accuses Ballance Contracting Services of failing to maintain its dump truck and failing to replace the tires on its vehicles in a timely manner.

Along with Schweinfurth’s truck, the dump truck hit a Toyota 4Runner and a Kansas City work truck. Debris from the crash hit a Ford transit van, which was rear ended by a black Toyota.

A passenger in Schweinfurth’s truck and the driver of the city truck were taken to the hospital. The remaining drivers refused treatment at the scene.

