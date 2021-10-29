Family of man killed in KCK crime spree mourning loss of husband, father and brother

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The family of the victim in Wednesday’s tragic crime spree in Kansas City, Kansas is sharing their loss.

Police say 42-year-old Isidro Garcia-Jimenez was shot and killed Wednesday during a crime spree in KCK.

Alyssa Leanne Arreola, 22, of Independence, has been charged with his murder as well as attempted murder for stabbing an elderly woman.

It was random acts of violence the Garcia-Jimenez family does not understand.

Three-year-old Gianna is full of energy. A handful as her mother calls her and the joy of her father’s life.

“He loved the boys, but he didn’t think a female can wrap him around her fingers and she did.,” said Garcia-Jimenez’s wife Viviana.

Two boys and his little girl who Garcia-Jimenez called 10 times a day and sent waterfalls of text messages to let his kids know that although he worked a lot, he was always thinking of them. It’s through those calls, messages and pictures that his little girl will remember him.

“She doesn’t understand, she is too young to realize he not ever going to answer that phone or come see her again,” Garcia said.

Garcia-Jimenez was not only a dad to his kids, but to others in the family. He was the strong one who kept those he loved on a good path, the center of the family.

“Since my dad passed away when I was 2-years-old, he was the one looked after me and my family,” said brother Adrian Garcia. “He was not just my brother, he was just like my dad.”

Adrian Garcia would visit his brother two or three times a week.

“I was supposed to stop by today to talk about the stuff,” he said. “The things we have to do for the future.”

A future that was stolen by a random act of violence. Sunday night movie dates stolen from Garcia-Jiminez’s wife Viviana.

“We used to be neighbors and he didn’t know what Burger King I work for. And he just went around every Burger King until he found me in Kansas City,” Garcia said.

It wasn’t love at first sight for her, but after Garcia saw what a great dad Garcia-Jimenez was, she fell hard and the two added another son and daughter to their family.

He was a hard working man, who enjoyed fishing, drawing and painting and was the family jokester.

“I just cannot believe it, just cannot. I still don’t believe that he’s gone,” brother Adrian said. “He was one who always told me be aware. Protect yourself. If somebody tried to hurt you, try to defend yourself. I guess he didn’t have the chance because he didn’t know there was somebody in the house.”

The family said the woman police say killed Garcia-Jimenez broke into his house to hide after stabbing another woman, and ambushed him when he came home from work, shooting him multiple times.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. If you would like to help, click here.