Family of man killed in 18th and Vine shooting call on others to continue his positive legacy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of Gary Taylor, a beloved trainer and gym owner, are feeling some relief following the announcement of charges in his shooting death.

Jackson County prosecutors on Thursday charged 29-year-old Jerronn Anderson with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The family thanked the community for outpouring of support, tips and witnesses who helped identify the suspect.

Taylor is praised by his clients for being positive and inspiring. Family of Taylor said it was only after his death they learned about his full impact.

“We didn’t know all the great stuff he was doing, he didn’t tell everybody, he just did it. People were saying, he was mentoring my son, he was mentoring my niece. He just did this program. People calling us from random places, we got a call from different continents, a person from Africa said he would send him bookbags, he just didn’t talk about it,” said his stepfather, Scott Carroll.

Taylor’s brother is encouraging people to continue to share his brother’s positive legacy.

“I think one thing my brother would want is everybody he touched, everybody in his vicinity, everybody that knew him, continue to do the positive things he talked to you about,” Alexander Taylor said.

“He just loved the community, loved helping, loved helping young people, he had a passion for doing the right thing,” said Taylor’s mother Latrice Carroll.

Taylor owned a local gym, Power House Fitness; he also owned a security company that provided services in the 18th and Vine District.

His family said he was checking up on a staff member at an event in the district the night of the shooting.