Family of man missing in Kansas City, Kansas say he was lured to hotel, never seen again

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The family of a man who went missing in Kansas City, Kansas say they want answers. Justin Siwek, 32, hasn’t been in touch with his family since late June. Since then, his family says they still don’t know where he is or if he’s alive.

Siwek’s dad, Scott Siwek, said they track his son to the Days Inn in KCK, but when they got there they found his car abandoned and empty with the window pried open, and the glass broken.

Siwek said Father’s Day was supposed to be memorable this year. He was planning to take Justin and his son, Jayce, to Hillsdale Lake for fishing and quality time. Now, he knows it as the day his son disappeared.

“I gotta look at this kid in the eyes and say some girl lured your dad out the day before Father’s Day and he may never come home. You don’t think this could happen to you, but here we are,” Siwek said.

Scott said his son went out June 19 with a young woman he didn’t know well that he believes Justin met on Facebook.

“The next day I woke up and he was gone. His car was gone. Which was odd because he’d planned to go fishing with us,” Siwek said.

He took Jayce to the lake, and on the boat they got a call from Justin.

“I’m going to be honest with you, it sounded like a distress call. By the sound of his voice I could tell something wasn’t right,” Siwek said.

Justin told his dad he was at the Days Inn in KCK and needed help getting home, but dad was too far away at Hillsdale Lake.

When he got to the hotel, Justin’s car was left in the parking lot with one of the windows broken, and all of his belongings stolen.

“If you want to talk about seeing your heart break. As soon as I seen this I knew there was foul play. This is not normal,” Siwek said.

Even worse, his phone showed up on Facebook Marketplace days later, being sold by the woman he was with that night.

“Instantly I forwarded that to the detective and they set up a sting to get the phone, but at the last minute that sting was cancelled,” Siwek said.

He was devastated, and was hoping the phone may lead them to his son.

“I was furious, and if you ever talk to the detective or any of them he’ll tell them I was beyond furious as any father would be. We were this close to the last person who saw my son alive, and for her safety they cancelled it,” Siwek said.

Scott said they are at a point where they don’t know what to do or where to go from here. He says police have not interviewed the woman he was with, and they feel even though there is evidence of foul play — nothing is getting done.

“We get a lot of questions of where’s my daddy? And I don’t have the answer. I’m leaving it up to the Kansas City, Kansas Police to do their job. Hoping that they do, and that’s all we can do,” Siwek said.

The KCK Police Department said in a statement:

“While we cannot speak to specific details in the case of Justin Siwek’s disappearance without compromising the integrity of the investigation, we do want to say that [we] understand the emotion and frustration that his family, and the families of other missing persons, experience. Detectives with the KCKPD are both skilled and dedicated. However, it takes more than skill and dedication to solve these difficult cases – it takes cooperation from people who have important information. It is our belief that there are people within our community who have information regarding Justin’s disappearance, and unless or until they share that information, we will all continue to wait.” Nancy Chartrand, Kansas City, Kansas Police Department

If you have any information about what happened to Justin Siwek you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.