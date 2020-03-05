Family of man shot and killed outside KCPD Central Patrol stunned by his death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A metro family is mourning after a 34-year-old was killed outside KCPD's Central Patrol by a woman they say is the mother of two of his children.

Last Friday, police said a woman shot Devon Nolan outside the police station in a car. He later died at a nearby hospital.

That woman has been arrested, but not charged at this time. Several days later, Nolan's family still can't understand what happened.

They said Nolan's favorite thing about life was being a father.

“He loved his kids a lot. It’s unfortunate that this happened as he was getting his kids,” nephew David Nolan said.

There were three kids in the car at the time of the shooting. Nolan’s family says all three kids were his, and the woman suspected of shooting him shared two of them.

“When we found out, it was one of the most surprising things we could hear. Other than the fact that my uncle was murdered, it was who he was murdered by was also very surprising,” David Nolan said.

Family members identified the woman police say shot Nolan. FOX4 isn't naming her because she has not been charged.

Court documents do reveal the woman filed for three restraining orders against Nolan, claiming he was abusive. The latest came just last November after also seeking protection orders in 2008 and 2013.

She also sought child support, according to court filings.

But Nolan's family members said they'll remember him as a man who loved all four of his children. He also had another child on the way and was engaged to be married this summer.

"Like I said, he lived his life for his kids. That was really what he was about," David Noland said.