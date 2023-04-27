KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating after a man is dead and a Kansas City, Kansas police officer is injured following a traffic stop Wednesday night.

The man who was shot and killed by a KCK police officer has been identified as 25-year-old Amaree’ya Henderson.

Henderson’s family tells FOX4 he and his girlfriend had just delivered a DoorDash order in KCK.

They said he did not have a firearm in the vehicle.

KCPD said the incident happened near S. 12th Street and Metropolitan Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said there was a confrontation during a traffic stop and a KCK officer fired shots.

Henderson’s mom, Pauletta Johnson, said Henderson and his girlfriend called her on Facetime because Henderson “feared for his life.”

Johnson admits the license plate was expired.

They said the officer approached the driver’s side window, but it was broken. She said they rolled down the back window.

At some point, the driver door was opened and the situation escalated, according to the family.

“She heard a strong sound, you know, it was a crash to her car,” Maura De Anda said, who was interpreting for Patricia Cadena who lives nearby and said Henderson’s car crashed into her vehicle.

“She saw that woman crying,” De Anda said, “and I think that guy was still alive, but he had a gunshot on the arm when she saw him.”

She took video of the scene Wednesday night; in it you can see police lights and a woman crying on the sidewalk.

The family is calling for KCPD to release body camera footage the night of the incident.

KCPD said they won’t release any evidence, like body camera footage, in an active investigation.

Henderson was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The officer had non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information about what happened, call police. You can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.