KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A sense of closure, but the wait for justice continues for the mom of a Kansas City man found dead.

Skyler Ware, 25, vanished in 2020. Mushroom hunters found human remains on private property in Daviess County in April. Investigators on Monday identified the remains as Ware’s.

Ware’s mom, Saundra Sheppard, filed a missing persons report with Kansas City police back in May of 2020 and says she knew something was wrong because she hadn’t heard from her son in weeks.

“Skylar and I had a very strong bond and I knew. My mom intuition knew,” she said.

Sheppard didn’t hear from her son for weeks because something was wrong.

“He would never go without talking to me,” she said. “Even if he was upset he would never go more than a couple of weeks without talking to me.”

While she was in Florida, she got word he had been killed.

“He was murdered. He was shot and killed and left for dead in a field,” she said.

Nearly three years later, Ware’s remains turned up in Daviess County, more than an hour away from his home in Kansas City.

A mushroom hunter found him on private property.

“I’m going to have the celebration of life and then I’m going to finally be able to bring my son, what’s left of him home, and lay him to rest so we can have some peace,” she said.

But instead of focusing on Ware’s death, Sheppard smiles while remembering the life her son lived.

“He was amazing, he was full of energy, the life of the party. He was so kind and loving,” she said.

Sheppard said she made noise and made sure people heard her story to find her son.