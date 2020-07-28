Family of missing Kansas City woman ‘in limbo’ waiting for DNA test results

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been nearly two months since Marina Bischoff vanished after she left the Kansas City Police Department’s Shoal Creek Division on May 28.

Marina was arrested for a DUI and leaving the scene of a crash the previous night. She left the Shoal Creek Division around 7 a.m. May 28 and hasn’t been seen since.

A decomposing body was found in Shoal Creek by a 10-year-old boy June 5. Those remains have been sent to a lab for DNA testing.

Bischoff’s family held an online vigil in her honor Monday night.

Her brother, Victor Bischoff, said police believe the body belongs to Marina because of the proximity to where she vanished, but they can’t be sure.

He said the family has been told that DNA testing could take nine months. It’s a wait time that the family said is unacceptable.

“If it is Marina, we’d really like to know as soon as possible,” Victor said. “If it is, then we need to make sure that we give her a proper burial, and if it isn’t, then we want to make sure we’re giving the attention to this and that we’re looking for her and that we’re not just dropping the ball and waiting nine months where she could be out there somewhere.”

Kansas City Police Officer Doaa El-Ashkar said there is no new information in the case and that testing is backlogged due to COVID-19.

“Due to COVID delaying the facility’s testing prior to them receiving this case, they are backlogged and are working as quickly, diligently and expediently as they can to provide results in this case and all others they have,” she said.

Victor Bischoff said the family wants expedited testing and is in limbo waiting to know if the remains belong to Marina.

“If this is Marina, then we need to take the next steps, but if it’s not, we need to continue to search for her,” he said. “And that’s what we want to know: Do we need to continue to search for my sister or is this really her?”