KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a missing man gets support as the search enters its second month.

Timothy Blake disappeared May 3, 2023. The 28-year-old is 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Sunday, members of the AdHoc Group Against Crime joined Blake’s family to pass out fliers in different areas of the city.

Police said officers found Blake’s car parked near Park Hill High School on May 18. Detectives said the car had been wrecked.

According to his family, Blake is one of 13 siblings. His family said he never missed a family function. Since his disappearance he’s missed Mother’s Day, his sister’s graduation, and his brother’s wedding.

Blake has been in and out of addiction recovery programs, but recently made it 9 months sober according to information provided by the family.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for a reward leading to information about Timothy’s whereabouts. If no one comes forward, the family said the donations will be given to an addiction recovery program.

Anyone with information about Blake’s whereabouts is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.