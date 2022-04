ST. LOUIS – The family of a teenager who fell to his death at an Orlando amusement park will be filing a lawsuit on Monday against multiple businesses.

The Haggard Law Firm will be filing the suit on behalf of the family of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson in Orange County, Florida.

Sampson’s mother, Nekia Dodd, will speak to the media for the first time on Tuesday.

The St. Louis teen was improperly secured in his harness on a ride at Icon Park, leading to him falling to his death last month.