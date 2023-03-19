KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friends and family of a woman gather to remember her as they wait for police to determine who stole her life.

Kansas City Police say someone killed 31-year-old Elizabeth Stivers last week. They found her at her home near East 7th Street and Spruce Wednesday, suffering from trauma injuries. She died at a hospital. Police have not released specific information about the injuries that killed her.

Sunday, those who knew Stivers returned to the crime scene, armed with candles to hold a candlelight vigil in her honor.

“We want to find out what happened to her, why this happened to her. A girl like Elizabeth did not deserve this. Nobody deserved this, but somebody as sweet and loving and caring would never hurt anyone. I can’t imagine why anyone would do this to her,” Jamie Brumble, Stivers cousin, said.

They describe Stivers as a kind and caring woman. Someone who volunteered to help animals.

“Elizabeth was as beautiful inside as she was out. She loved everybody she met and she loved animals, dogs in particular,” Brumble said.

Stivers family says they have no idea who would have killed her.

A GoFundMe account is set up to help the family with funeral expenses.