KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a Kansas City, Missouri homicide victim said they want their loved one to be more than a number.

Austin DeClements, 25, was killed at 10th & Olive nearly one week ago on Jan. 26.

When officers arrived on scene they were flagged down by a his girlfriend. She said that she and DeClements were in a vehicle at an unknown location when someone shot at them, striking DeClements.

DeClements was unresponsive in the vehicle when officers arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While he is gone, DeClements was deeply loved by his family. His niece and nephew said he was a bright light in their lives.

“He made our house so much happier,” DeClements sister, Casey Johnson said.

DeClements had a strong relationship with Johnson’s son and daughter.

“He was amazing. He loved fishing more than anything, I think,” Johnson said.

“He caught so many fish we called him a showoff,” his nephew Ronald Johnson said.

On January 26 his sister got a call her brother was killed.

“It kept on coming in waves like it’s real, it’s not real. It’s real, it’s not real,” Johnson said.

For his family, Austin’s laughter, fishing trips, and big hugs can only be memories now.

“My brother is just one of many, man. There’s so many people in Kansas City now crying and mourning because people are just running around doing whatever they want. There’s no value for life anymore,” his brother, Jessie Knowles said.

DeClements family said they know he struggled. He spent some time in jail for resisting arrest in 2018 but came out strong. They say he became a union roofer and was working to become a journeyman.

“It’s the most inspirational thing I’ve ever seen in my life. The most inspirational thing,” Johnson said.

His niece, Chloe Johnson, 9, will miss asking him to help with her homework.

“Uncle Austin if you’re listening I just want you to know that I love you and that you were always there for me and if you were alive I would be the one to smile right now,” Chloe said.

His family says they hope KCPD can find his killer and see justice instead of being one on a list of unsolved homicides.

“I want justice for my brother. I want justice for my brother. That’s it. There’s no value you can put on a life,” Knowles said.

Declements did not have life insurance or savings for his unexpected funeral. His family set up a Gofundme to help with expenses.

If you know any information in this case you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. There is up to a $25,000 reward leading to an arrest and you can remain anonymous.