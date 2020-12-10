Family of slain Independence father offering $20,000 for tip leading to arrest

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The family of a man who was shot and killed at his home earlier this month is offering a big reward to anyone who provides a tip in the case leading to an arrest.

“We are offering a $20,000 reward for any lead that will lead to the arrest of the two men that did this to my Husband,” Rose Daniels-McIntosh, wife to the killed man, said.

The Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers also offers a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest involving any felony committed in the metro. That means an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers could end up in a $22,000 reward in total.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday police were called out to the 3300 block of S. Oxford Avenue. They found the victim, Bo McIntosh, shot and wounded in front of his home.

He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

“He was a loving husband and a wonderful father,” Rose Daniels-McIntosh said in a previous interview. “He didn’t deserve to die like he did.”

Suspects in the case were seen driving away in a U-Haul pickup truck. That truck was later found dumped in a lake in Kansas City.

Anyone wishing to report a tip can do so anonymously to the TIPS hotline, (814)474-TIPS(8477).