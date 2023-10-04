KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a teen stabbed to death at a Kansas City middle school has filed a lawsuit.

Manny Guzman’s family filed the lawsuit against Kansas City Public Schools on Monday in Jackson County Circuit Court. The 14-year-old died after being stabbed at Northeast Middle School in April of 2022.

The lawsuit claims the school district didn’t address violent threats made against Guzman before the stabbing, and that the middle school’s metal detectors weren’t operated correctly and had “obvious blind spots.” They claim the district ignored the safety issue and didn’t equip the school’s security guards to adequately screen students.

In May 2023, Manny’s mother, Vicenta Guzman, said there were text messages from the suspect discussing killing the victim.

“There is evidence where there’s text messages where he is typing, ‘What would you guys do if I was to kill Manny?’” Vicenta said. “‘What would you guys do if I stabbed him?’”

The student who stabbed Guzman pleaded guilty earlier this year to voluntary manslaughter. Following the stabbing, the district reviewed its safety protocols.

Originally, the teen accused in in his death was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Family has requested a jury trial for one count of negligence against KCPS.