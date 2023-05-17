KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a Warrensburg man killed in an ambulance crash while being transported to a Kansas City hospital files a wrongful death lawsuit.

Raymond Miller’s children are suing the Johnson County Ambulance District, the EMT driving the ambulance, and Johnson County, Mo.

Miller, 61, was being transferred from Western Missouri Medical Center to Research Medical Center for a gastric procedure on April 30.

The lawsuit claims the EMT lost control of the ambulance. It veered to the right and hit the guardrail or concrete barrier. The ambulance then rolled several times before ending up in the highway median.

Miller and the two EMTs were all inquired in the crash. Miller died from his injuries. The Johnson County Ambulance District says the two EMTs are still recovering from their injuries.

Thankfully, both employees are stable and recovering from injuries sustained in the accident. The patient did not survive the accident. Please keep the friends and family of the patient in your hearts as we mourn their loss. Johnson County Ambulance District Statement

The lawsuit claims Miller died because the EMT driving the ambulance was negligent operating the vehicle.

Earlier this month the Johnson County Ambulance District said sensors in the ambulance showed the vehicle was traveling 61 mph at the time of the crash. The crash happened in a 65 mph zone.

The investigation into the deadly crash in the northbound lanes of 71 Highway at Bannister remains under investigation, according to the the ambulance district.

The Johnson County Ambulance District said it had not been served with the lawsuit as of Wednesday afternoon.

Neither of the EMTs involved in the crash have returned to work, according to the ambulance district.