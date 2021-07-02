Family of woman killed in crash urge people to not drive drunk over holiday weekend

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas, family is urging people to be cautious over the Fourth of July weekend.

Last October, Dedra Cox and her friend Kiara Clark were killed by an alleged drunk driver.

When Cox died, she had recently given birth to her son, Odin. While the man who allegedly hit her is headed to trial, her family said all her son will have are her photos and their memories.

“In a matter of a second after she was hit, she was gone. There was no chance. He gave her no chance. From the impact he left on us is unexplainable,” said Cox’s godmother, Shay Celedon.

Police say Christopher Antwine hit and killed the women at 43rd and Woodland; he was allegedly running from police at the time of the crash. He’s charged with a DWI killing two people or more.

“Please don’t do it. It’s not worth it. You don’t know what could happen to somebody else’s life,” said Cox’s partner, Brian Leal.

Leal and Celedon said Cox’s young daughter will have some memory of her mother, but they will have to keep her memory alive for Odin who most likely will not remember his mother.

“He’s lost a mom. That’s something that you can’t bring back, You only get one of those,” Leal said.

“He’ll never get a chance to do or make any memories with his mother. The only things we can do is share the memories we have and keep her alive with him, and him know what type of hard working, dedicated mom he had,” Celedon said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said this weekend they’re expecting to see more traffic on the road. Sgt. Bill Lowe said every trooper they can get will be on patrol enforcing drunk driving laws.

“To those that still get behind the wheel when they’re impaired, just know we’re out there, and we’re looking for you. You’re one of those targets we have, and we want to make sure that we find you,” Lowe said.

Cox’s family said people should enjoy themselves, but it’s important to be responsible.

“The day you get behind that wheel and you drink and drive and you hit somebody, just know you’ve lost your life just like they did,” Celedon said.

Antwine is scheduled for a jury trial this November.

Nationwide ridesharing companies are seeing a shortage in drivers. With that in mind, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said it’s important to make a plan before you leave the house.