BELTON, Mo. – While Lenexa Police continue to investigate a double-murder suicide, FOX4 is learning more about the female victim in the case.

She was identified as 22-year-old Sara M. Beck.

The family of Beck tells FOX4 she was headed in the right direction and enjoying life, described as polite, sweet and helpful.

She was not only working, but also attending college and taking care of her two horses.

They say at the same time, she was being stalked and tracked by her ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Dustin Johnson for months.

“It’s so sad, when you know in this particular case, when family has indicated there had been ongoing issues and challenges and stalking. It makes it even harder. It makes it even harder; it makes it even harder to accept,” said President & CEO of Newhouse KC Courtney Thomas.

Beck’s family tells FOX4, the couple reportedly broke up last Fall, that’s when Johnson began showing up at the same locations as Beck.

Beck’s father also tells FOX4 he began following his daughter to and from work to make sure she was safe.

They say their pleas for police involvement weren’t answered.

“Often times there’s conversations that our system needs to be strengthened to better protect victims of domestic violence. “It’s really tough to be on the other end of those calls,” said Thomas.

Thomas and her organization say they are working to redefine what people believe are healthy and unhealthy relationships, raise awareness of warning signs of abuse and how to develop a safety plan, if needed.

It’s devastating anytime you hear the outcome such as the story in Lenexa, recently. There are a number of forms that abuse can take. “Financial abuse, sexual abuse, physical abuse, emotional abuse,” said Thomas.

“You never know the extent or extreme that the danger will rise to. We encourage folks if they are questioning whether or not they are in a safe relationship, reach out to our hotline, speak to one of our advocates.”

Thomas says signs of abuse are not always noticeable. Those signs can include blame, criticism, control, but can also include personality changes to name a few.

The family of Beck tell FOX4 they are on the same mission as Thomas.



They plan to share more about her story in the future, but their biggest hope is to honor Beck by raising awareness about domestic violence and helping people who may be in the situation.

The case remains under investigation.

Newhouse can be reached on their 24-hour hotline at 816-471-5800.

