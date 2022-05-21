KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One family is devastated and in shock after a Kansas City father of five was gunned down.



He died less than a week before one of the biggest milestones for a parent.

Today, his family paid tribute to him.



Aaron Eichelberger, was supposed to be celebrating his oldest daughter graduating tomorrow but he won’t be able to see that moment.

Now his family wants to raise awareness so no other family has to go through what they’re going through.





“It hurts , it hurts deep because Aaron was my only son that I had,” said Eichelberger’s father, Lavon Eichelberger.



“Now going forward, I don’t know how it’s going to be, but I’m going to just stay focused on his spirit,” Aaron’s niece, Tiara Parker said.

The family is in anguish as they wrap their heads around a day they never thought they’d see so soon.



“To whoever did this, you didn’t take one life, you changed so many lives,” Monique Spriggs, Aaron Eichelberger’s cousin said.

Police say Aaron was gunned down last week and died two days later from his injuries.



The Chiefs superfan, who had his own barbecue joint, with his specialty being turkey legs, leaves a family broken, but it’s who he was that keeps them smiling, even at such an incredibly difficult time.



“I call him the energy, like he was the person that would walk into a room and literally just light it up with his smile, with his jokes. Some people call him the jokester. He was someone, that no matter what, he would easily put a smile on your face.” Parker said.

The father of five, his oldest 18, and his youngest just two years old.



“They’re hurting and I know it’s going take a lot of counseling, a lot of prayer,” Eichelberger said.

Saturday, they spent their time honoring him with a balloon release, but moreover, a call for justice, and despite their hurt, they still choose to show grace.



“Our family forgives you, but justice just needs to be served, in honor and respect of who he was, in honor and respect of his kids, his family. We deserve it cause we know he didn’t deserve this,” Parker said.

