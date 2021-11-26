Family, pets displaced after house catches fire in Gardner

GARDNER, Kan. — A family and multiple pets escaped after their home caught on fire Thanksgiving night in Gardner.

Firefighters with Fire District #1 in Johnson County were called to the 300 block of W. McKinley Lane around 9:45 p.m. after neighbors reported a house fire.

When they arrived, the back side of the house, including the deck, was on fire. Fire crews activated a second alarm and were able to bring the fire under control.

A family of four adults and four children as well as multiple lets made it out of the house safely. The American Red Cross is helping them with temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

