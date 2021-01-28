Family planning search for Benton County mom missing since May

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — The family of a missing Benton County woman is organizing a search to find her this weekend. Echo Lloyd, 48, was last seen in May.

Lloyd’s daughter, Kelsey Smith, is doing her best to keep her mother’s name on everyone’s minds. She said every day without her mother is heartbreaking. She’s hoping everyone who can will come help find her mother.

“You can’t even put it into words. I don’t think you know, the appreciation and the love. I mean, there’s no way to return that other than I don’t feel like a thank you is enough. I don’t know that my family feels like thank you enough,” Smith said. “But it takes a weight off your shoulders in a way to see how many people are invested in care and truly care about her.”

The search is being organized in Benton County by the group Hearts on the Hunt. Their goal is to cover a vast wooded area for any clues that may lead them to Lloyd.

In August, Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to take over the investigation. Knox said they’re a small department, and Lloyd’s case requires more manpower than they have available.

MSHP Sgt. Bill Lowe said they’re considering Lloyd a missing person and are working the case.

“Anytime you can get a lot of eyes out there, that that’s a positive thing. We definitely want to make sure if somebody sees something that is either a) suspicious or b) just something that they’re unsure of, they definitely want to contact local law enforcement,” Lowe said.

Smith asks anyone interested in helping with the search to go onto their Facebook page for updates on where they will be meeting Saturday.