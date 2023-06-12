KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 is learning more about the man shot and killed by a Kansas City, Missouri Police officer Friday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Marcell Nelson and Kristen Fairchild were shot by a police officer.

“There was no reason for this to happen,” family spokesperson Steve Young said. “That day Marcell was picking his nephew up from swimming.”

Young said Nelson was in the car with Fairchild.

“We can’t share any details, but we just want you to know that Marcell was loved and cherished by his family,” Young said. “He had a great relationship with his nephew who he went to go pick up from swimming.”

Details on the shooting are still slim.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said an officer put out a call for help.

After that, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area.

Three people were shot, but investigators have not said what happened before the shooting or how it happened.

“He was the sole bread winner of that family,” Young said. You know he’s going to be missed. He’s being missed right now.”

Young is a co-founder of KC LEAP, an organization that advocates for victim of police violence.

The group is helping Nelson’s family out with a meal train.