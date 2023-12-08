LENEXA, Kan. — A 9-year-old boy has died almost a week after being hit by a suspected drunk driver in Shawnee.

Nolan Davidson’s family posted overnight on the website Caring Bridge that he has passed away.

Nolan and his father were driving near Johnson Drive and Bell Road last Friday when police they were involved in a hit-and-run crash. Suspect Matthew Jacobo faces multiple charges including DUI, aggravated battery, failure to stop, and his charges may change now that Davidson has died.

In the online post, Davidson’s family says they are hurting but are finding comfort in knowing his spirit has entered into a life of eternity in heaven.

They chose him as a “Hero Donor” in hopes that he can provide a miracle for other people in need.

They are planning to hold a celebration of life for him. The family does not have any official details on service times yet.

Earlier this week, hundreds of people walked in his honor while he was fighting for his life.