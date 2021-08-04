Semi driver had heart attack before Cass County crash that killed 5, family says

GARDEN CITY, Mo. — The family of Everett Ashley told FOX4 they received preliminary results saying he suffered a heart attack before a deadly crash Monday in Cass County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 59-year-old was driving a tractor trailer when he drove off an embankment and crashed into a SUV.

The wreck killed Everett and the four people inside the SUV.

Everett’s family said heart attacks are something that runs in the family. Investigators are checking to see if that’s what caused the crash.

“He had the biggest heart known to man,” said Erika Ashley, daughter of Everett Ashley. “I don’t care what anybody else says.”

Ashley said her dad was a caring and hardworking man who loved driving trucks and riding motorcycles.

“If you didn’t see him on his truck, you could always catch him on his motorcycle,” Ashley said.

Being a truck driver wasn’t a job for the 59-year-old man; it was more like a hobby.

“My dad was a professional driver for 35 years,” Ashley said. “He’s the safest driver I know. So like for you to tell me he died in a fatal wreck, that’s not believable.”

Ashley said if her father was here now, he wouldn’t be happy with how things happened.

His loved ones are vowing to keep his memory alive by fixing the trike he loved so much.

“His trike he put on the back burner and a way for us to memorialize him is to get it fixed and rideable,” Ashley said.

The family created a fundraiser to help raise money to fix the trike.