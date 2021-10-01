Family says Kansas City hit-and-run victim out of coma, searching for driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a Kansas City hit-and-run victim needs help. Sherlaun Moore was hit by an SUV back in August. She has broken bones, memory loss and recently woke up from a coma. They want to tell her justice is on the way.

Her family said there are two big issues. One is there isn’t much information on the vehicle who hit her. Also, they need people to come forward with video or tips that can bring the driver to justice.

“I want him to be held accountable for this,” her father, Leland Roberts said.

Roberts said he will not give up. He won’t give up on his daughter’s recovery, and he won’t give up on finding the person who almost killed her.

“There’s somebody out there who knows who he is. He was drunk or I don’t know what it was. He needs to go to jail. He needs to pay for that,” Roberts said.

On August 14, Moore was coming home at 4:30 a.m. and when she was getting into her truck at 9th Street and Agnes Avenue in Kansas City a dark colored SUV came out of nowhere. It hit her so hard it blew off her door, broke her bones below her waist, and left her in a coma.

“I couldn’t believe it. It was a shock. It hurts,” her mother Marquitha Gaddy said.

For weeks, Moore stayed in that coma at Truman Medical Center with her parents watching over her. Miraculously she woke up.

“Happy. Just tears, you know. Thanking God that she opened her eyes. It took a while for her to get to moving,” Gaddy said.

She’s still healing from broken bones, and is experiencing paralysis on one side of her body. She will have to learn to walk again and is suffering from short-term memory loss. It’s unclear how difficult her recovery will be in the long run.

“I just wish somebody would come forward,” Gaddy said.

Her parents are focused on helping her recover and finding the person who hit her. They are asking businesses and people near the intersection to look at their cameras and give anything they can to police. However, they know someone knows who did this.

“Somebody out there either fixed that vehicle or they just riding around with it like it is or they maybe tried to sell it,” Gaddy said.

“It would mean everything to me and when she finds out what happened that’s going to be her question – who did this to me? And I want to be able to tell her justice prevailed,” Roberts said.

They say so much has been taken from Sherlaun they want to help give her justice.

“If you have a heart. If you have a conscience. If you have any morals in your body will you please turn yourself in,” Gaddy said.

KCPD released new photos of the vehicle Friday hoping it would help bring in tips. However, it’s still not clear the make and model of the SUV. Crimestoppers says they are offering up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.

If you know anything you are asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477. You an remain anonymous.