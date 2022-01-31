KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A family is left shattered after a 15-year-old boy was killed at a family gathering Saturday night.

As they try to wrap their arms around this tragedy, in what they say was an accident, now they try to process how to move on without him.

José Garcia Muñoz, his family describes him as more than life itself, a go getter who could read the room.

“He was a good boy. He was very nice and he was outstanding and everything. that was my baby” said Muñoz’s mom.

His aunt trying to figure out who can fill the void her nephew, just a teenager, leaves behind.

“I don’t know that there’s words to describe the void That is gone with him. We’ll never be whole again,” Muñoz’s aunt said. “He was always joking. Always had something to say. He had a way with us that made us find that joy in life again.”

A lover of the Chiefs, with the power to light up a room, on Saturday that all changed after he was shot at a family cookout Saturday near S. 14th Street and Pacific Avenue. KCK police say they’re treating it as a murder investigation but the family insist that’s not the case.

“We know that it was an accident. There is an open investigation. We haven’t heard from the detectives, we know, very little information” Muñoz’s aunt said.

Now they’re left remembering and never forgetting who he was. A kid that could inspire anyone who was around him.

“I admired how joyful he was. Because it’s really hard to find that sometimes. You know, there was he loves so many things,” his aunt said.

If you would like to help this family through this terribly difficult time you can by clicking here.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.