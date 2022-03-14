INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to investigate a deadly police shooting in Independence.

Police said it all started with a disturbance call that quickly turned into a high speed chase. That chase ended after the victim, now identified as 39-year-old Tyrea M. Pryor, crashed his car into another vehicle.

“We’re staging because subject is armed and firing shots,” authorities can be heard on Broadcastify audio as they were following Pryor on Friday evening.

“Pumper 1 back up – back up now,” another official said as firefighters were driving to the scene to assist with medical.

The incident started at an apartment complex in Independence. Police said Pryor sped off when they arrived at the original scene, and police initiated a pursuit.

“(Highway) 24 and Noland is where PD has the suspect at. There’s some kind of pursuit that is happening,” authorities said as they were trying to track down Pryor.

The car went so fast, Independence police called off the chase. That’s when Pryor crashed into another car on 24 Highway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

When officers approached the suspect vehicle, they said they saw a rifle inside the vehicle. One officer fired their weapon, killing the suspect. It’s unknown at this time if the suspect fired his weapon at police.

An attorney for Pryor’s family said they believe he was wrongfully killed by Independence police. In a statement to FOX4 on behalf of the Pryor family, attorney Mark Parachini said:

“This communication is to provide notice of Parachini Law LLC’s representation of the deceased victim mentioned in your news report. At this point, the estate and next of kin have only one comment: At this point, upon information and believe, the above mentioned was shot and killed wrongfully by police. The family’s investigation is in preliminary stages. The family will have more comments as the investigation unfolds.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is overseeing the investigation.

As for the reason police were called to the original neighborhood in the first place, Independence police said that wont be disclosed until the highway patrol completes its investigation.

Meanwhile, neighbors in that Independence neighborhood are looking for answers.

“It’s unsettling, you know, because I’m around kids. My friends and family around here have kids. You never know what’s going to happen, if it’s safe for your kids to play outside,” said Kyrie Powers who lives at the complex where the original call came in.

Powers lives with two kids and said it’s terrifying to see something like this happen, but she’s thankful she and her loved ones weren’t hurt.

“It’s honestly kind of scary to think that anything could have happened to anybody, and we’re really grateful that everybody over here is OK,” she said.