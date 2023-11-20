OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An urgent manhunt is underway in Overland Park. This after a family tells police they were shot at as they headed northbound on I-35.

Police say after that family was rear ended, instead of pulling over, that driver started shooting.

“He could have just pulled over and just exchanged information, than pulling out a firearm to start shooting at a family,” Ofc. John Lacy with the Overland Park Police Department said.

The incident happened Saturday evening near I-35 and I-635 as the family from Lee’s Summit began to merge onto I-635.

They were rear ended by a red Audi Sedan, as they pulled over and planned to exchange information, things took a very scary turn.

“When you’re shooting at vehicles you never know who is inside the vehicle – there was a child that was in the back seat,” Lacy said.

In the car, two women and a child.

‘It is very outrageous something like this someone could have got hurt or killed,” he said.

Luckily no bullets hit the car. FOX4 reached out to the victims and their family responded saying that they wish to remain private due to safety concerns after this incident.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen something like this in the Kansas City metro. In just the last few months a road rage dispute in Oak Grove just off I-70 led to the death of a 53-year-old man.

Another happened in a Northmoor shopping district where a simple fender bender led to a man being shot and killed.

In late August Merriam police told FOX4 they had seen an increase in road rage disputes escalating. That statement after a road rage situation there led to someone getting their window smashed in.

Lacy has a clear message for person who did this.

“These people are very dangerous; I see this person as irresponsible and needs to be brought to justice,” Lacy said.