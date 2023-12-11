INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Family and friends of Libby Caswell gathered at the steps of the Eastern Jackson County Courthouse on Monday morning, asking for justice for the 21-year-old six years after her death.

The Alliance for HOPE International also released findings from a nearly 4-year investigation and review of Caswell’s case, conducted by the alliance’s forensic team known as the Justice Project.

“The Independence Police Department poorly investigated her case,” said Gerald Fineman, a retired prosecutor working for the Justice Project.

“We have reviewed that case. We’ve reviewed it with several hundred other law enforcement officers, prosecutors and forensic experts, and they all conclude the same thing: Libby Caswell was murdered.”

Elizabeth Caswell, known as Libby, died in an Independence motel on Dec. 11, 2017.

According to the Independence Police Department, multiple detectives within the criminal investigations unit reviewed the case and interviewed witnesses at the scene.

The case was ruled as a suicide.

“They took at face value from all the suspects in the case exactly what they said, and they never tried to corroborate any of that information,” Fineman said about IPD’s investigation into Caswell’s death.

According to Casey Gwinn, the president of Alliance for HOPE International, the team examined Caswell’s autopsy photos during its review of the case. Gwinn said the photos revealed injuries all over Caswell’s body and multiple ligature marks on her neck and chest.

Fineman said the Justice Project found evidence that Caswell was strangled to death.

“There was even a footprint on Libby’s back, evidence that she was strangled from behind, using that belt as a pressure instrument to restrict her breathing so that she couldn’t breathe,” Fineman said. “So she didn’t hang herself, and the evidence is clear on that.”

The Justice Project and Caswell’s family and friends urged Jackson County prosecutors to request an investigation from an outside law enforcement agency.

They’re also worried this could have happened on other cases.

“We believe that it is common for the Independence Police Department to quickly rule these cases as suicides because that ends their investigation,” Fineman said. “That’s what they did in Libby’s case, despite evidence to the contrary, and we think that that’s occurred in other cases. We’re aware of a couple of them.”

“It’s time that someone steps forward and owns up to what happened and that they get justice because her family deserves it,” said Jessica Morain, a friend of Caswell.

On Monday, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office released the following statement:

“The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has worked closely with the Independence Police Department and other law enforcement partners to review the death of Libby Caswell on Dec. 11, 2017. Our sympathies go out to her family, who wish to know what happened to their loved one.

“The prosecutor’s office reassigned a second veteran prosecutor to review the case a second time but determined that the evidence was insufficient to justify criminal charges for multiple reasons. That prosecutor’s determination and findings were communicated to a family member earlier this year. We are grateful for the investigation by members of the IPD and the work of the FBI.

“The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has worked diligently to determine how Libby’s life ended and whether criminal charges were supported. We will continue to look at any new evidence.”

The Independence Police Department also released the following statement:

“The Independence Police Department responded to a suspicious medical call at the Sports Stadium Inn, 9003 E. US 40 Hwy on 12-11-17 at 8:15pm. Officers located Elizabeth Caswell, deceased in a hotel room. Officers notified Investigators and they responded to the scene.

“The scene was held until detectives could interview witnesses and/or persons that may have been in the room at the time. Once Investigators determined there was no need to hold the scene and no arrests were appropriate at the time, the scene was released, however the investigation continued.

“During the course of the investigation, the case was reviewed by multiple detectives within the Criminal Investigations Unit. At one time, the case was re-opened at the request of Elizabeth’s family and Alliance For Hope International. The FBI assisted IPD during that investigation.

“The case was presented again to the Jackson County Prosecutors Office to determine if there were any criminal charges to be filed. For information on the Prosecutor’s decision, please see their news release. Detectives believe that given the evidence that was available, Elizabeth Caswell’s death was most likely a suicide.

“The Independence Police Department welcomes any witness statements that have not already been given to investigators. We also welcome an investigation by an independent party regarding this case.“