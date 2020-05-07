Family sends love from afar to KC 5-year-old hit by truck, left critically injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 5-year-old boy remains in the intensive care unit at Children’s Mercy after he was hit by a truck Sunday in Kansas City’s Northeast neighborhood.

Isiah was playing outside his home near Morrell and Monroe, when he ran into the street and right in front of a Dodge Ram truck.

He’s currently on a breathing tube, has a bruised lung, broken pelvis, an injury to his liver, multiple lacerations and, at least, 12 stitches on the top of his head.

“Any adult would probably want to take his place, let me feel the pain and there’s nothing we can really do,” said his aunt, Vallerie Martinez. “It’s sad.”

The boy’s mom is the only person allowed by his bedside due to the ongoing pandemic. Martinez said that’s been hard for the entire family because they’re so close.

“The crazy part is my sister has to be in there alone due to everything that’s going on in the world,” she said. “We completely understand, but right now we’re just trying to show as much support as we can.”

On Wednesday, as Isiah’s mom returned to the hospital from picking up dinner, she was greeted by about 30 members of her family, holding signs of well wishes and chanting, “We love Gordo,” Isiah’s nickname.

“The last thing any parent wants to go through is seeing their kid in a situation that you can’t help them in,” Martinez said. “Anything she goes through, we try to be there for her as much as we can.”

Isiah’s mom knows her son has a long road to recovery. He’s already had two surgeries and has another one scheduled for Thursday. However, the moment she shared with her loved ones outside of the hospital reminded her that she and Isiah are not alone.

“Thank you,” she whispered to her members of her family as she gave them hugs.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Isiah’s medical expenses. The fundraising campaign had raised more than $12,000, as of Wednesday night.

According to police, the driver didn’t know he hit a child and dragged Isiah with his truck. The boy’s family said the driver stayed on scene and waited for police once he realized what had happened.