Family sets up GoFundMe page for Independence man killed on Amtrak train

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of Richie T. Aaron Jr, who was killed Friday on the Amtrak train has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.

Aaron died in a shooting on the train around 9:15 p.m. Friday evening in the 1100 block of West Pacific in Independence, Missouri.

“Richie was a one of a kind, loving family man,” a family member said on the page. “We are sad to say he was unexpectedly killed, as his wife and 3 kids await his arrival from a long work week. We need help to be able to lay him to rest the proper way.”

“This support will be used to fund his funeral and to help us as we process this tragic event. Everyone who knew Richie would have a hard time choosing just one best memory since he left an impact on everyone he met.”

Police say the suspect was a passenger aboard the train and fled in Lee’s Summit after the shooting.

Detectives continue to investigate and there has been no arrest at this time.

So far, the family has raised $230 in donations.