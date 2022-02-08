CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — One year later, the family of an Independence woman found dead in Clay County is praying for answers. The sheriff’s department says it won’t give up on the case.

“It’s been chaos. It has been chaos,” Alesha’s sister, Shawnda Reade, said.

The past year has been unbearable for the family of Alesha Reade. The 45-year-old mother of eight was killed one year ago Wednesday. Reade was last seen at the Fav Trip in Independence and found days later dismembered in rural Clay County.

“There’s no words to describe it. It’s so painful. I just I’ve cried every single day. Every single day is horrible. Every day,” Alesha’s sister, Carrie Reade, said.

The sheriff’s department said on this one-year anniversary they’re hoping for new tips. The agency released new information that Reade left in the passenger side of a Volkswagen Passat from the Fav Trip.

“Everybody’s confused. Nobody understands. You know, we keep hearing, ‘We’re on it. We’re on it.’ But I know it’s a process,” Alesha’s sister-in-law, Melissa Reade, said.

In March 2021, investigators had a ray of hope in the case. Someone left an anonymous note at the Clay County Courthouse with information about Alesha’s case. Investigators found the person who wrote the note and questioned them, but no arrests were made.

“There was a letter that, in return, led to a lot of evidence, OK. It did. And with the police. I’m going to tell you right now they’re doing their best. But in the end, we need more evidence,” Carrie Reade said.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department told FOX4 they’re helping the Reade family with a reward in her case.

“This murder has weighed on our investigators and our community for a year. We have never stopped working this case, and we will continue to do so until justice is served, and Alesha’s family has closure.” Sheriff Will Akin, Clay County, Missouri

Her family is praying a day with closure will come.

“I pray that she knows that we will not stop until we receive the justice that she deserves. But we also pray that no family ever has to endure what we endure every single day,” Shawnda Reade said.

Reade’s family along with the sheriff’s department are offering a $7,000 reward in her case. Tipsters can call detectives directly at 816-407-3723 or can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

