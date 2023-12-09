INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Family members of an Independence woman who was shot Wednesday evening are searching for answers.

Leslie Clingenpeel says her sister Bobbie Sue Clingenpeel is not able to move or feel anything from the neck down after she was shot Wednesday evening near 20th St. and Ralston in Independence.

“Right now, it’s very tragic. She is in critical condition right now and not breathing on her own or anything,” Leslie Clingenpeel said. “So if you know something, please, please come forward; we are begging you.”

Independence Police officers responded to a sound of shots fired report around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 10200 E.18th St.

On the way there, officers found a crashed car near 20th and Ralston and located a woman inside with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

“We just need to find someone who knows anything to help with this,” Bobbie Sue Clingenpeel’s nephew, Brendon Verdught, said. “It’s just a tragedy that happened.”

IPD investigators believe the woman was driving down 20th St. when she was struck.

Around the same time Wednesday evening, IPD officers found another car crashed into a house near 18th and Maywood-just a few blocks away from the scene on 20th and Ralston.

Nobody was inside the car that crashed into the house when officers arrived.

Police are working to determine whether the two incidents are related.

Bobbie Sue’s family members are hoping to find answers and some sort of closure.

“If you know anything at all, please come forward and say something,” Leslie Clingenpeel said. “If this was your family member, I promise you would want the same thing. It is just heartbreaking for each and every one of us right now.“

According to IPD, this is still an open case.

“When I was little, I knew Bobbie as a very independent and outgoing person, and now that she is just stuck in that hospital, it is just terrible,” Verdught said. “I feel like we just need justice for her. She can’t go back to normal but she could go back to at least feeling a little better.”