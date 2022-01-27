INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The family of a 23-year-old man found shot inside a vehicle last week in Independence, Missouri said his murder is pure evil.

Riley Youngblood’s family is still trying to process what led to his death. They say Youngblood will be remembered for his giving nature and the gifts he gave after his death.

“Because of his donor situation, his giving, and the lives he is saving, and he will walk amongst us for a long time,” his grandfather, Terry Roberts, said.

While Roberts is proud Youngblood’s organs are helping others. He’s in disbelief his grandson’s life was tragically cut short. He recalls having a heart-to-heart talk with him just one day before he was killed.

One week ago, today, Youngblood was found shot inside his vehicle off 40- highway and Valley View Road in Independence.

“The things that I have cried the hardest on is holding my daughter and not having the answers to give to my daughter while she is standing over her child that is gone from just evil,” Roberts said.

Detectives are still trying to determine the circumstances around Youngblood’s death.

Thursday, police announced they found the dark gray Chevrolet pickup that was seen on security cameras close to Youngblood’s vehicle when the shooting happened, was recovered.

The family hopes it drums up answers.

“I’d go as far as asking the person that did this that if they are any kind of human being at all, come forward,” Roberts said

The family is figuring out how they’ll take care of Youngblood’s 7-month-old daughter. They’ve set up a GoFundMe page to support her.

“Anything left over will be set aside for baby Kendall. We are going to be there for her for the rest of her life regardless, but this would help,” Roberts said.

This investigation is ongoing, and no suspect has been named. If you have any information you are asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.