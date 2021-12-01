Family still waiting for answers, tips, after hit-and-run kills Kansas City grandmother

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Close to two months and still no answers for a Kansas City family following a deadly hit and run.

Sophia Broadway, 61, was crossing the street at 82nd Terrace and Troost Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle. The driver did not stop.

“The car that hit her, didn’t stop, but then, to hit somebody and nobody see it? We don’t know anything. We don’t have any answers or nothing. I just know somebody took my sister’s life. They took her life. She was just going to the store. She didn’t deserve this,” said Broadway’s younger sister, Melissa Brown.

The accident happened Wednesday, October 27 just after 7 p.m.

Police have since shared a blurry picture outlining a black SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or Trailblazer they believe is responsible.

KCPD detectives are looking for a black SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or Trailblazer, involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-&-run crash.



The crime happened at 82nd Terrace & Troost the evening of Oct. 27th.



Call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS or Det. Burgess at 816-482-8189. pic.twitter.com/ovRpB4vtSB — kcpolice (@kcpolice) November 11, 2021

But that’s not much comfort for the family.

“I lost my sister. My mom lost a daughter. She has two children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. They took a beautiful person. A fun person, loving person. They just took everything from us,” Brown said. “We’ve been in contact with everybody humanly possible. We’ve never experienced this, we’re like grasping at straws trying to find out what we can do as a family.”

Brown describes her sister, affectionally called “Poppy,” as someone who would give the shirt off her back to help.

The family is now demanding anyone with information to come forward, whether it’s an eyewitness or the driver.

“As a Christian, we know we all have to take this path someday but how it happened, that’s what’s so hurtful. Somebody knows something,” Brown said. “She didn’t deserve it.”

The family is also raising money to go towards a reward.

If you have information on this case, contact police, or TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.