KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a man killed in the same crash that claimed the life of a Kansas City police officer is suing the man charged with causing the crash.

Jesse Eckes’ daughter filed the lawsuit on behalf of his heirs.

The lawsuit claims Jerron Lightfoot was negligent on Feb. 15, 2023.

According to court documents, Lightfoot was speeding and ran a red light. He then hit a KCPD patrol car driven by Ofc. James Muhlbauer near the intersection of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard. The crash happened while Muhlbauer and his K9 Champ were patrolling the area.

Muhlbauer and Champ died from their injuries in the crash.

Eckes was standing near the intersection and also died from injuries he received during the crash.

The lawsuit asks for $100,000, plus other relief as the court deems just and proper.

Lightfoot is charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. He is out on bond and on house arrest as his case moves through the court system.

Court records show Lightfoot’s trial is scheduled to begin in February 26, 2024, a year after the deadly crash happened.