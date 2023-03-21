KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lost but not forgotten — the search for the owner of several sentimental items continues.

“Irene is the name I see on a lot of it,” Valencia said.

Some of the items found include baby shoes, pictures and what looks like a hospital bracelet with a name on it, Irene Lee Maurer.

“Maybe your first pair of shoes and stuff are like things that you want to hang onto,” Mercedes Valencia said. “I still have my daughter’s first pair of shoes and I’m like no I can’t throw these away.”

Valencia is a sub-contractor. She was cleaning out a house in the Northland off Shady Lane Drive and came across dozens of items that Valencia calls treasures from about the 1950s.

“These boots, on the bottom they say made in France,” Valencia said. “So, I figured they were neat.”

A school picture, graduation card – “That’s in 1963,” Valencia said.

There’s also a wedding card — all were addressed to Irene.

In 1960, Irene’s last name appears to be Ballow. It said she was a member of the Modern Music Masters Society.

They also found a baby bassinet, red scooter, clown costume and medal for military merit.

“Pretty sure they’ll be very happy to see those pictures and share it with their kids and pass it on or keep it in an album,” husband Pablo said.

Pablo knew these items weren’t going in the trash. They were coming home, until Valencia could find their rightful owner.

“It might be one of the only things they have left of their parents of something,” Valencia said. “I couldn’t throw them away. I just felt like people needed their things.”

If any of these items look familiar, email Regan.Porter@fox4kc.com.