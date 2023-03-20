KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City family reflects on the shooting death of a loved one following a particularly bad week of homicides.

During a five day span starting on March 11 the city recorded eight homicides. So far this year there have been 34, according to KCPD figures.

That number tracks slightly higher that 2022’s year-to-date total. Last year at this time there had been 32 homicides.

“I’ve already been, I’ve already been, I’ve already been crying,” a woman describing herself as Chris’s sister-in-law said. She said she wanted to only give her first name: Taylor.

Chris Beaugard, 35, was killed the day before Halloween 2022. No one has been charged for the death which happened after people were spotted messing with a relative’s vehicle at this apartment complex off Bales Avenue and E 93rd Street – possibly trying to steal the license plate.

“I walked outside. I saw a taller person and then what looked to me to be a child,” Taylor said.

“I said ‘Hey, is everything alright and they went silent. And so instantly I was just like ‘Something’s not right here,'” Taylor said.

Chris went to check it out, she said.

“You know, we heard one pop. And then I look up and I see a set of shoes running,” Taylor said.

“I got out of my car cause my sister ran in. And I was yelling ‘Chris!’ you know?” Taylor said.

“I ran down the stairs and I saw him. I just knew that there was so much blood,” Taylor said. “It felt like a million years. I remember just saying like ‘This isn’t real. This isn’t happening.'”

He had run to his aunt’s apartment where family says he died. There have not been any new information since, Taylor said.

The death highlights the persisting homicides. Last Tuesday someone killed a man in the parking lot at 104th and Blue Ridge Boulevard outside the nearby Family Dollar.

The next night someone killed a man and dumped his body in the street near Independence Ave and Olive Street. In addition, another man died in a beating in an apartment at Linwood Boulevard and Euclid Avenue.

Chris Beaugard’s family said they wanted to hang a lock at the Old Red Bridge and take it off once his case was solved. But right now they are not sure even what to do with what they wore that night, still coated in blood.

“I took the clothes off. I put them in a bag. They’ve been in a bag ever since,” Taylor said.

The family asks that any tips be shared with KC Crime Stoppers, which can be made anonymously. The number for Crime Stoppers is 816-474-TIPS (8477).

They have also started a GoFundMe which you can find at this link.