Family ups the ante in reward for arrest in unsolved Kansas City homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One metro family is raising the stakes and adding to the reward money for information in their son’s unsolved homicide.

“Somebody’s going to see him. Somebody needs to come forward and collect this money. Dylan deserves justice,” Randy Hill told FOX4.

He says his son Dylan Hill’s killing is a nightmare come true.



“The more people see this, the more apt someone’s going to come forward and say what needs to be said,” Hill said.

A huge billboard tells Dylan Hill’s story, and it sits at the largest intersection near the site where the 26-year-old man was found shot to death on December 11, 2018.

“We increased the reward to $30K hoping somebody would speak up,” Hill said.



The Hill family chipped in money of their own hoping someone will come forward. Dylan Hill left behind two small children and was found shot to death in his pickup truck at 80th Terrace and James A. Reed. A small memorial still sits there.



“Why wouldn’t you want to come forward and collect this reward and get these bad people off the streets? They could do it to you,” Hill said.

Neighbors told Kansas City police they saw two men running away after the gunshots rang out.



“It kills me, the way it happens. To know he died like that, and the number of times he was shot. They need to be punished. That should have never happened,” Grandmother Brenda Hill said.



The billboard has been in place for eight months, and Detective Kevin Boehm with the Kansas City Crime Commission said it’s resulted in good tips from the public, one of which came as recently as May. Raising the reward amount shows how much this family wants justice for their son.



“The family has been very engaged from the start. That’s what’s important to helping with a lot of these cases. There has to be multiple facts involved to get these cases cleared,” Det. Boehm said.

If you have information that will help police, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.