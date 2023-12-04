KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Sunday night hit-and-run crash in Kansas City, Kansas killed a 33 year old mother of three.

A KCK police spokesperson told FOX4 the driver turned himself in on Monday afternoon, but it’s unclear if he’ll face charges.

That deadly hit-and-run crash happened at N. 53rd Street and Leavenworth Road around 7 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses there told police they saw a woman walking in the road.

Family members said Heather Lorenz was killed in the crash. Her mother, Pamela Bryant, said Lorenz had been walking on the sidewalk with her boyfriend. They want to know how she ended up in the street.

Bryant and Savannah Sellers, Lorenz’s sister, said she leaves behind three daughters. They said Lorenz was homeless and a recovering addict, but they don’t believe she’d walk into the street without looking.

“Everybody has their faults. Nobody’s perfect, but she didn’t deserve to die,” Bryant said on Monday. “She loved her girls. That’s all she ever talked about was getting clean for her babies.”

“I shouldn’t be burying or cremating my older sister. She’s only 33 and now, she’s gone,” Sellers said.

Police say Lorenz’s boyfriend was cooperative with their investigation, and answered questions before he was released on Sunday. Police didn’t share his name.

“We all loved her. We all wanted the best for her,” Sellers said.

The family believes there’s more to this story than they’re being told. If you have information that can help police in the investigation, please call the Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

One member of Lorenz’s family shared this link to a GoFundMe page, where the family hopes to raise money for her funeral expenses.