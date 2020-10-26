Fan attendance at Allen Fieldhouse to be capped at 1,500 seats for basketball games

LAWRENCE, KS – NOVEMBER 19: A general view during the game between the Iona Gaels and the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2013 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fan attendance will be limited at Allen Fieldhouse for the Jayhawks’ upcoming basketball season thanks to COVID-19.

In an email to donors, University of Kansas Athletic Director Jeff Long said that attendance would have to be limited in order to allow for social distancing.

“After preparing the seating layout, with six-foot social distancing between groups in the seating area, as well as additional Big 12 Conference mandates, we have determined the total capacity to be approximately 1,500 seats,” Long said.

“There are many groups that will be included in this total including Williams Education Fund supporters, KU Faculty/Staff, KU students, coaches’ families and player guests, visiting team and more. Based on additional contractual obligations, we have allotted approximately 850 tickets for donors.”

The Kansas men’s basketball team is scheduled to have their first game at Allen Fieldhouse Dec. 5 against North Dakota State.

