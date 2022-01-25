Fan ticketed for running onto field during Kansas City Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grandview man who disrupted Sunday’s Chiefs game has been cited and will eventually face a judge.

The man, 20-year-old Jacob Bross, was wearing a Travis Kelce jersey, jumped on the field with about two minutes left in the game.

Video shows Bross running toward the football when Bills’ wide receiver Stefon Diggs tackled him. A security guard then restrained him before he was removed from the field.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say Bross is from Grandview. He faces a municipal charge where investigators say he “did willfully disrupt, obstruct, hinder or disturb any public amusement event by running on to the field.” He is scheduled to appear in court on February 24.

The Chiefs referred to its code of conduct when asked if the fan would be banned from the stadium for running onto the field. According to that code, he “may be subject to disciplinary measures, including ticket suspension.”