Fans cheer on as UCM Jennies play in Final Four for Women’s Division II NCAA Tournament

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Your bracket is most likely busted. Especially if you had hometown favorites like the Jayhawks or Mizzou getting deep into the tourney.

But there is one local basketball team that made it into a Final Four.

The University of Central Missouri – the Jennies – competed in the semifinal round of the Women’s Division II NCAA Basketball Tournament on Wednesday night.

Lubbock Christian beats UCM in the D-II Women's Semifinals, 63-61. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) March 25, 2021

They took on the team from Lubbock Christian University who are also the most recent tournament champions.

But the Jennies are a competitive team that some people forget about as we get into March Madness. The school has won the tournament twice in the past – most recently in 2018.

To get to the Final Four the Jennies had to beat Belmont Abbey College. They succeeded with a team of 10 underclassmen including seven freshmen.

UCM Alumni and fans watching the game at Coach’s Bar & Grill in Overland Park said they have been an exciting team to watch.

“This is a tough team. This is a well disciplined team, well rounded team, and good at all the basics. So they’re going to give a good run for the title tonight,” Tom Wyrsch, who graduated from UCM in 1978, said.

Another thing fans were watching during the game – the venue. The Division II Women’s tournament is being held not in an arena but in an Ohio events space.

“They would play strong no matter where they were playing so we’ll just embrace whatever they can have,” Karolyn Dreiling, director of development for the UCM Alumni Association, said.

“You’ve got these local teams…Drury’s in it. Drury’s from Springfield, but Drury’s in this contest. Division II’s got some great sports going on. And so yeah, to be the only local team left in a national championship, feels good,” Wyrsch said.

The Jennies fell to Lubbock Christian 63-61 Wednesday night.

The championship game – which will include Drury who advanced from their own Final Four game – will be played Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Alumni Hall in Columbus Ohio.