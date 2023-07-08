KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans are living out their “Wildest Dreams” on the final night of “The Era’s Tour” in Kansas City.

Taylor Swift is projected to bring in more than a billion dollars with this worldwide tour.

Night, one did not disappoint, with swift pulling out surprise after surprise. One of those surprises? A new music video premiere from her “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” album, which came out two nights ago.

It was a back-to-back at the Truman Sports Complex, and we’re not talking about the Kansas City Royals.

The Streetlights were pointing Arrowhead for the Eras Tour night two as global superstar Taylor Swift filled it with “Swifties.”

“The last one I went to was Speak Now and Red, so it’s been a really long time. I cannot wait,” one fan said.

“Seeing her again in concert, she hasn’t toured since like 2017, that’s crazy,” another fan said.

Both shows sold out — and the anticipation has built for fans who have waited years for her to “Come Back… Be Here,” at Arrowhead.

“I’ve been waiting on this. The last one I went to was Red. That was about seven or eight years ago,” one fan said.

The wait for night two was “Nothing New.” The tour that could be the top grossing tour of all time is bringing people from far and wide: Baltimore, South Dakota, Charlotte and even far west.

“We came actually all the way from California to see her, my daughter and I,” one fan said.

Like an “Invisible String,” the artist keeps fans coming back for surprise after surprise, but also simply for who she is and how she inspires.

“It gives people hope, especially from being so little you see all these great figures, and you want to be just like them, and I think being like a woman so high up, it’s empowering,” one fan said.

This purple wave—or “Lavender Haze” if you will—is just a reunion of sorts

“It’s been 10 years since I’ve seen Taylor. The last time I saw her was on her Red stadium tour,” another fan said.



