KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Basketball fans are taking over downtown Kansas City because for the first time in two years the Big 12 Tournament is fully back and fans say weather won’t stop them from experiencing it all.

Julie McDonough and her husband Matt traveled from Minnesota to cheer on their alma mater, Iowa State.

“We are here rain or shine. We know there’s a ton of Cyclone fans coming in to support our team and we will be here tomorrow either way,” she said.

While the McDonough’s can handle extreme cold and snow, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas knows not everybody can. He has made sure that snow removal is a top priority so that fans can attend games safely.

“Kansas City, we’ll be ready,” he said. “We’ll make sure that we have everything cleared in time for folks to come down and enjoy each and every day of the tournament. The only thing we can’t do is make it warmer.”

As for all the activities for fans outside of the T-Mobile Center those will still go on unless the weather takes a turn for the worst.

“We’re obviously staying we are staying in communication with the city and public works to make sure we have plans for snow removal, working with some of our fan fest activations have moved inside. But most of the activations at both Barney Allis Plaza and Grand Boulevard are still taking place,” said Nichole Robinson with the Kansas City Sports Commission Director of National Events.

And for fans heading to KC Live at the Power and Light District, there’s plenty of heaters. Plus, it’s covered so fans won’t have to worry about the snow fall.

“We’ve got a team of people here in the Power Light District that get up early anyways, that anytime it snows or removing all the snow, so it’s not really any different for them,” John Moncke, President of the Power and Light District, said.

Officials with the KC Sports Commission and Power and Light District don’t believe the snow will deter people from coming downtown. While many fans were hoping and wishing for 70-degree weather this weekend, now they’re hoping for their team to win the Big 12 Championship.

“We are excited to watch great basketball and if it’s snowing we’ll make the best of it. We’re going to have a blast,” Matt McDonough said.